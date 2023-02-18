Most women of 31-45 age in board rooms led by men
- The data is based on director identification numbers (DINs) issued by the corporate affairs ministry, a key requirement for individuals to take up board positions.
NEW DELHI : When it comes to breaking the glass ceiling in board rooms, women in the 31-45 age group appear to have a better chance than those younger or older. An examination of corporate affairs ministry data also shows that India’s board rooms remain male bastions overall, with women accounting for less than a third of directors. The data is based on director identification numbers (DINs) issued by the corporate affairs ministry, a key requirement for individuals to take up board positions. During the first nine months of this financial year, the ministry issued 281,920 DINs.
