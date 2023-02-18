Most women of 31-45 age in board rooms led by men

“Younger women, no matter accomplishments, are not often approached for directorship on publicly listed companies. Also, one of the problems, well substantiated, is that women entrepreneurs find it much harder to raise finance," said Rishi Agarwal, managing director and head, Asia at consultancy firm FSG. The low level of female participation in economic activity and entrepreneurship shows that the country has a lot of ground to cover. Data from the Income Tax department shows that up to 2019, among the more than 435 million persons who were issued Permanent Account Number , which is needed for a host of financial transactions, only 37% were women. Also, of the 60.8 million micro, small and medium enterprises, which are proprietory concerns, only about 20% are owned by women, the Centre said in a 2022-23 report.