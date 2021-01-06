Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Moët Hennessy appoints Ipsita Das as managing director in India
Ipsita Das has earlier worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com

Moët Hennessy appoints Ipsita Das as managing director in India

1 min read . 02:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Moët Hennessy portfolio of brands in the Indian market includes wines and spirits such as Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere and Chandon

Moët Hennessy India, a part of French conglomerate LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ipsita Das as managing director, India.

Moët Hennessy portfolio of brands in the Indian market includes wines and spirits such as Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere and Chandon. Das, who joined Moët Hennessy as commercial director in 2019, will drive business for these brands in the country.

“These are exciting times, for the Indian market, not just for our award- winning Indian product Chandon that we produce in our winery in Nashik, but also for our larger imported portfolio for which India is an emerging market. Besides the established hospitality and retail business, our focus would also be on weddings and the corporate market, as we grow our presence in the subcontinent," Das said in a statement.

Das has earlier worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com.

Moët Hennessy India Private Limited (MHI) is a subsidiary of Moët Hennessy, part of LVMH -- Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury group. In India, the company is involved in import, sales and marketing of MH luxury portfolio of wines and spirits, besides running the Chandon winery in Nashik.

In December, India’s top liquor company United Spirits Ltd (USL) named Hina Nagarajan as the company’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) effective 1 July 2021. Nagarajan is currently managing director, Africa Regional Markets (ARM) at Diageo, USL’s parent company. Nagarajan, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, will succeed Anand Kripalu, who joined the company in 2014.

