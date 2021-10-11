Moët Hennessy launches co-branded mixers with Svami

Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy's Cocktails that is run by Radiohead Brands, said even before the pandemic in-home liquor consumption had grown and has jumped significantly in the last 18 months. "In every glass of alcohol consumed, nearly three parts contains some kind of mixer. That's where we and a lot of our competitors are operating. Alcohol brands are also realising that people are mixing their drinks with such products and that's what is leading to the growth in this category," Bhatia said.