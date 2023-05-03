Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Season of price cuts at edible oil brands as int’l prices cool

Season of price cuts at edible oil brands as int’l prices cool

3 min read . 03 May 2023 Suneera Tandon, Puja Das
While most brands have reduced prices in the past few months, the prevailing MRP of packed edible oil in the market is not in line with current prices in the international market.

The move comes after the government advised SEA to inform its members to lower prices

NEW DELHI :Mother Dairy on Wednesday said it will cut the maximum retail price or MRP of Dhara edible oil by 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect.

NEW DELHI :Mother Dairy on Wednesday said it will cut the maximum retail price or MRP of Dhara edible oil by 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Adani Wilmar Ltd, too said it took price reductions, for instance, on its top-selling 1 litre pack of Fortune soybean oil in May; prices of this variant have been going down month-on-month since January, the company said.

Earlier in the day, Adani Wilmar Ltd, too said it took price reductions, for instance, on its top-selling 1 litre pack of Fortune soybean oil in May; prices of this variant have been going down month-on-month since January, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

New stocks of Dhara edible oil with the revised prices are slated to hit the market by next week. The reduction is largely being done in variants such as soybean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil due to the reduced impact of international markets and easing supply of domestic crop, a Mother Dairy spokesperson said in a statement. Mother Dairy last reduced prices in July last year.

The move comes as the Department of Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday advised industry body Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) to inform its members to lower the MRP of edible oils and pass on the benefits to consumers.

Although global prices have declined sharply in the last six months, particularly over the last 60 days, domestic prices haven’t come down in line with the international market despite bumper crops of ground nut, soybean, and mustard, said Ajay Jhunjhunwala, president of SEA.

While most brands have reduced prices in the past few months, the prevailing MRP of packed edible oil in the market is not in line with current prices in the international market. “The MRP in the domestic market seems to be on the higher side considering the prevailing market scenario," he said.

Data available from the Price Monitoring Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs showed that though there has been a decline in retail prices of major edible oils in the last year, the drop has been lower than the fall in global prices.

The all-­India average retail price of soy oil was 138.38 per kg on 3 May against 142.08 per kg on 3 April, a decline of 2.6%. Year­-on-year, it was down by 17.65%. On the other hand, the average Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) price of imported crude soybean oil fell 37% on year to $1,155 a tonne in March.

While the landed prices of imported crude sunflower oil have dipped 48%, the all-India average retail price of sunflower oil dropped 4.1% on-month to 145.25 per kg on 3 May, and the year-on-year fall was 23.2%.

In the case of palm oil, the all-India average retail price was 110.12 a kg on 3 May against 111.79 per kg on 3 April, a fall of nearly 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar Ltd, which sells edible oils under the Fortune brand, said price reduction is part of a continuous evaluation process. The company sells soya, sun, mustard, rice bran, groundnut, and cottonseed oil.

“Over the last four or five months, we have corrected our price downward. Let me tell you that Adani Wilmar has been reducing the MRP since January, since the time the prices have started correcting; until May, we have done the same. So, it is in line with how the market has come down. More price reduction can happen if the situation requires. As of now, we have corrected basis today’s scenario," Angshu Mallick, the company’s managing director and chief executive said in an interview on Wednesday.

Since January, Adani Wilmar has reduced the prices of its 1 litre Fortune soybean oil from 170 to 140 in May. Mallick said price cuts helped to grow volumes. In the March quarter, the company’s branded edible oils sales volume grew by 4% following robust consumer demand due to softened edible oil prices, the company said on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.