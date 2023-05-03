Season of price cuts at edible oil brands as int’l prices cool

“Over the last four or five months, we have corrected our price downward. Let me tell you that Adani Wilmar has been reducing the MRP since January, since the time the prices have started correcting; until May, we have done the same. So, it is in line with how the market has come down. More price reduction can happen if the situation requires. As of now, we have corrected basis today’s scenario," Angshu Mallick, the company’s managing director and chief executive said in an interview on Wednesday.

