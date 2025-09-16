Mother Dairy reduces prices: Milk cheaper by ₹2, ghee down by ₹30 after GST cut | Full List here

Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The price cut, which took effect immediately, covers everyday essentials such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, cheese, and premium cow ghee.
The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between ₹2 and ₹30 depending on the product and packaging.
The Mother Dairy milkshake range—including strawberry, chocolate, mango, and rabri flavours—has seen a price drop from ₹30 to ₹28 for a 180 ml pack.
Cheese products have received significant cuts too:
Among the most notable changes are the Mother Dairy ghee price cuts, which benefit both regular and premium variants.
Mother Dairy on 4 September said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.
Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of ₹17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.
Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, “ We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams.”
"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.
"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.