Mother Dairy reduces prices: Milk cheaper by ₹2, ghee down by ₹30 after GST cut | Full List here

Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The price cut, which took effect immediately, covers everyday essentials such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, cheese, and premium cow ghee.

The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between ₹2 and ₹30 depending on the product and packaging.

Mother Dairy Key Price Reductions Across Categories MILK: According to the updated price list, UHT toned milk (1 litre tetra pack) will now cost ₹ 75, down from ₹ 77, while UHT double toned milk (450 ml pouch) has been reduced to ₹ 32 from ₹ 33.

PANEER: Paneer prices have also been lowered, with the 200 gm pack now priced at ₹ 92 (previously ₹ 95) and the 400 gm pack at ₹ 174 (previously ₹ 180). For malai paneer, the 200 gm pack now costs ₹ 97, down from ₹ 100.

BUTTER: Butter lovers will benefit as well, with the 500 gm pack now at ₹ 285 instead of ₹ 305, and the 100 gm pack down to ₹ 58 from ₹ 62. Mother Dairy Cheese and Milkshake Price Updates The Mother Dairy milkshake range—including strawberry, chocolate, mango, and rabri flavours—has seen a price drop from ₹30 to ₹28 for a 180 ml pack.

Cheese products have received significant cuts too:

Cheese Cubes (180 gm): ₹ 135, down from ₹ 145

Cheese Slices (480 gm): ₹ 380, down from ₹ 405

Cheese Block (200 gm): ₹ 140, down from ₹ 150

Cheese Spread (180 gm): ₹ 110, down from ₹ 120

110, down from 120 Diced Mozzarella (1 kg): ₹ 575, down from ₹ 610 Mother Dairy Ghee Prices See Major Reduction Among the most notable changes are the Mother Dairy ghee price cuts, which benefit both regular and premium variants.

Ghee Carton Pack (1 litre): ₹ 645, down from ₹ 675

Ghee Tin (1 litre): ₹ 720, down from ₹ 750

Ghee Pouch (1 litre): ₹ 645, down from ₹ 675

Cow Ghee Jar (500 ml): ₹ 365, down from ₹ 380

Premium Cow Ghee – Gir Cow (500 ml): ₹ 984, down from ₹ 994

What had Mother Dairy Said earlier? Mother Dairy on 4 September said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of ₹17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, “ We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams.”

"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.