Mother Dairy reduces prices: Milk cheaper by ₹2, ghee down by ₹30 after GST cut | Full List here

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Updated16 Sep 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The price cut, which took effect immediately, covers everyday essentials such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, cheese, and premium cow ghee.

The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between 2 and 30 depending on the product and packaging.

Mother Dairy Key Price Reductions Across Categories

  • MILK: According to the updated price list, UHT toned milk (1 litre tetra pack) will now cost 75, down from 77, while UHT double toned milk (450 ml pouch) has been reduced to 32 from 33.
  • PANEER: Paneer prices have also been lowered, with the 200 gm pack now priced at 92 (previously 95) and the 400 gm pack at 174 (previously 180). For malai paneer, the 200 gm pack now costs 97, down from 100.
  • BUTTER: Butter lovers will benefit as well, with the 500 gm pack now at 285 instead of 305, and the 100 gm pack down to 58 from 62.

Mother Dairy Cheese and Milkshake Price Updates

The Mother Dairy milkshake range—including strawberry, chocolate, mango, and rabri flavours—has seen a price drop from 30 to 28 for a 180 ml pack.

Cheese products have received significant cuts too:

  • Cheese Cubes (180 gm): 135, down from 145
  • Cheese Slices (480 gm): 380, down from 405
  • Cheese Block (200 gm): 140, down from 150
  • Cheese Spread (180 gm): 110, down from 120
  • Diced Mozzarella (1 kg): 575, down from 610

Mother Dairy Ghee Prices See Major Reduction

Among the most notable changes are the Mother Dairy ghee price cuts, which benefit both regular and premium variants.

  • Ghee Carton Pack (1 litre): 645, down from 675
  • Ghee Tin (1 litre): 720, down from 750
  • Ghee Pouch (1 litre): 645, down from 675
  • Cow Ghee Jar (500 ml): 365, down from 380
  • Premium Cow Ghee – Gir Cow (500 ml): 984, down from 99

What had Mother Dairy Said earlier?

Mother Dairy on 4 September said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, “ We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams.”

"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.

"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.

 
 
