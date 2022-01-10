Mother Dairy expands ghee portfolio, aims 20% growth in next 3 years

NEW DELHI : Mother Dairy — a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market—on Monday said it plans to expand its Ghee portfolio and aims over 20% growth in this category in the next three years by making the product available at 50,000 additional retail units in 200 towns across the country.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is targeting a growth rate of more than 20% in the next 3 years, compared to the industry's growth rate of 13%. The company also plans to strengthen its presence across the ghee consumption markets, including UP, Maharashtra, and Haryana, along with its home turf of Delhi-NCR under its expansion spree.

Talking about the massive market expansion plans the company is undertaking specifically for the ghee portfolio, Sanjay Sharma, business head – dairy products, said, "Mother Dairy has stepped-up focus on the ghee category and has plans to outpace the industry growth rate in the next 3 years. Our efforts are aligned towards clocking a growth rate of more than 20%, compared to the industry's growth rate of 13%. The company has plans to strengthen its presence across the ghee consumption markets, including UP, Maharashtra, and Haryana, along with its home turf of Delhi-NCR."

Mother Dairy has over 1,800 booths and more than 400 Safal outlets in Delhi-NCR market and 23 outlets in Bengaluru which cater more than 1.5 lakh customers per day. These outlets are also clubbed with the e-commerce portals to reach the customers at their homes.

At present, Mother Dairy Ghee is available across over 150 towns in the country, whereas the company intends to enhance the reach to around 200 towns in the next 3 years and tap around 50,000 outlets from the current 10,000.

"Ghee represents the largest consumed dairy product in India after liquid milk. It is one such category that has been associated with Indian households since ages and is used for different purposes. Therefore, as a company, we have embarked upon a dual objective within the ghee category – making superior quality offering available to a larger audience as the company has a rich legacy and expertise in the dairy sector, unlike some players who are not so experienced in handling dairy or dairy-related products; and as a responsible brand, we are upping our sleeves to serve the discerning consumers of this country who are often subjected to spurious products. The availability of ghee will also be enhanced across many leading e-commerce channels" Sharma added.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR. Milk, Ghee and other milk products are sold under the Mother Dairy brand. It sells fresh fruits and vegetables through around 400 Safal outlets. Frozen vegetables, pulses and honey are sold under the "Safal" brand. The company manufactures and markets edible oils under the "Dhara" brand. Mother Dairy through its brands has a national footprint across all major cities in India, offering a delectable range of products to its consumers.

