Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre in Delhi-NCR from November 12: Check new rates

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, has increased milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre, PTI reported.

The revised rates will come into effect from Thursday, November 12. The in price increase comes amid rising procurement costs, PTI reported, citing sources.

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The latest price revision comes around six months after the dairy company last increased milk prices on May 14, 2026. Before that, it had revised rates in April 2025.

The company has raised prices across several milk categories, including full cream, toned, double toned and cow milk.

According to the PTI report, higher procurement prices paid to farmers had increased the company's input costs, prompting it to pass on part of the additional burden to consumers. Mother Dairy transfers around 75-80% of its milk sales realisation to farmers, sources told the news agency.

Mother Dairy milk price hike: What's costlier? The revised prices of Mother Dairy's milk variants in the Delhi-NCR market are as follows:

Milk variant Old price/litre New price/litre Increase Toned milk (bulk vended) ₹ 58 ₹ 60 ₹ 2 Full cream milk (pouched) ₹ 72 ₹ 76 ₹ 4 Toned milk (pouched) ₹ 60 ₹ 62 ₹ 2 Double toned milk ₹ 54 ₹ 56 ₹ 2 Cow milk ₹ 62 ₹ 65 ₹ 3

How will the milk price hike affect inflation? The increase in milk prices could add to household expenses and put further pressure on food inflation, which has remained elevated in recent months, according to PTI.

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Food inflation, measured by the National Statistics Office (NSO), rose to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August, according to government data.

India's retail inflation also climbed to 5.54% in September, driven by higher onion and other food prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 4.83% in August, PTI reported.

Mother Dairy's business operations Mother Dairy sells around 3.5 million litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its retail outlets, general trade network and e-commerce platforms. Its overall daily milk sales exceed five million litres, according to PTI.

The company reported a 17% increase in turnover to ₹20,300 crore in the previous financial year, supported by stronger demand for milk products and edible oils.

Established in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

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Apart from milk and dairy products sold under the Mother Dairy brand, the company markets edible oils under Dhara and fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen foods, snacks, pulps and concentrates under the Safal brand.

Its operations include nine milk processing plants, four horticulture processing facilities and 16 associated plants for edible oil processing, PTI reported.