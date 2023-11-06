Mother Dairy plans to build ₹500 crore Nagpur dairy plant
Mother Dairy is acquiring land in Nagpur to establish a dairy plant, aiming to expand its presence in South India. The plant, which will produce milk and value-added dairy products, is part of the company's ₹700 crore capex outlay approved by its board last year.
New Delhi: Delhi-based Mother Dairy has started the process of acquiring land to set up a dairy plant in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with investment of ₹500 crore to expand its presence beyond North India.
