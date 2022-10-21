Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Mother Dairy reports dip in FY22 profits

Mother Dairy reports dip in FY22 profits

1 min read . 01:26 PM ISTStaff writer
Mother Dairy reports dip in FY22 profits // photo priyanka parashar

For the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the company reported a 20% jump in revenues to 12,583 crore; it had reported revenues of 10,452 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Private Limited which manufactures dairy products and edible oils reported a 46% decline in fiscal 2022 net profit to 100 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

New Delhi: Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Private Limited which manufactures dairy products and edible oils reported a 46% decline in fiscal 2022 net profit to 100 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The company had reported a profit of 185 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company had reported a profit of 185 crore in the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the company reported a 20% jump in revenues to 12,583 crore; it had reported revenues of 10,452 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal stood at 12,418 crore up 21% from the year-ago period.

To be sure, Mother Dairy manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer and ghee under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the ‘Dhara’ brand and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps and concentrates, etc. under the ‘Safal’ brand.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It was established under the initiative of ‘Operation Flood’, the world’s biggest dairy development program launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation. Mother Dairy through its brands has a national footprint across all major cities in India.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP