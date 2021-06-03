Mother Dairy to pilot home deliveries through Safal stores

“Mother Dairy in itself is a retailer. So, we have approximately 2,000 outlets of Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR, no other organization has this kind of distribution. We have 1,600 booths of milk and 350–400 outlets of Safal. That's huge in terms of any company owning that kind of distribution and I think there's a huge opportunity that lies with us in terms of using this distribution effectively," said Bandlish, who took over as the company’s managing director in March.