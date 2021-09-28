Motherhood Hospitals to acquire majority stake in Chaitanya Hospital

MUMBAI : TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) owned Motherhood Hospitals, a major chain of women and children’s hospitals, on Tuesday said it is expanding its network in North India through a strategic partnership with Chaitanya Hospital, a provider of women and children healthcare services in tricity Chandigarh.

Through this investment, Motherhood Hospitals will have the majority stake in Chaitanya Hospital and the combined entity will have a significant presence in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, and Zirakpur with leading services in obstaetrics and gynaecology, neonatology, pediatric intensive care, fertility and IVF. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined entity will also launch a second hospital in Chandigarh. This investment consolidates Motherhood Hospitals network across North India. The company already has a presence in NCR with a hospital in Noida and another launched in Gurugram.

“One of our key priorities at AHH is to grow single specialty hospital networks that stand on the foundation of good clinical practices. Over the last four years, Motherhood Hospitals has scaled, transformed, and built its differentiation in both tier-I and -II cities across India. The company is demonstrating value in its partnerships, which are creating multiple opportunities of consolidation with leading regional providers. Motherhood and Chaitanya hospitals coming together is a key step in that direction," said Vishal Bali, executive chairman, AHH.

Motherhood Hospitals is one of the largest networks of women and children’s hospitals in India with 12 hospitals across eight cities.

“Our comprehensive services and high quality medical care has made us the region’s most preferred referral centre for high risk pregnancy, paediatric surgery and ICU care for newborn and children. We believe this partnership will help further our common objective and together we will strengthen our network in the tricity," said managing director at Chaitanya Hospital, Dr Neeraj Kumar.

