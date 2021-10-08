Motherson Sumi Systems today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based CIM Tools. The CIM Tools is a leading supplier in the aerospace supply chain.

MSSL will acquire a 55 per cent stake from the promoters of CIM Tools as part of the deal.

Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande, the company founders, will retain a 45 per cent stake in CIM.

“This acquisition is our first significant step towards growth in the aerospace business. This is in line with our diversification strategy and will help us in strengthening our non-automotive business," MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a company statement.

This will be the 27th acquisition by Motherson, and the company will continue to work towards adding more customers and products while serving diverse industries globally, he added.

MSSL, however, did not disclose the financial details.

CIM Group is engaged in machining and sub-assembly of components for the aerospace industry.

Currently, CIM has over USD 200 million cumulative booked business. It reported a consolidated turnover of ₹203 crore in the financial year 2019-20 and ₹130 crore in the financial year 2020-21, as per the regulatory filing.

The transaction will provide MSSL, access to a customer base across the aerospace components supply chain along with specialised machining, treatment, and sub-assembly capabilities.

The proposed transaction is expected to be closed within three months, subject to receipt of necessary approvals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.