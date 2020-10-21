Motherson acquires assets of Bombardier biz in Mexico

Automotive parts makers Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired the electrical wiring interconnection systems business of Bombardier Transportation in Mexico.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Motherson’s rolling stock component manufacturing business in the railway sector in the American continent.

“The transaction includes the transfer of assets, employees and inventories, on a debt-free and cash-free basis and is valued at around $10 million approx. (subject to customary adjustments). The revenue of the said business was $25 million for calendar year 2019," the firm said in a statement. The transaction is expected to be completed by end-March, it added.

In 2019, it had acquired Bombardier’s rolling stock electrical component and systems business in the UK. “Our focus is always on adding value to our customers’ supply chain and catering to their requirements. This is another step forward in that direction. We are further strengthening the relationship with Bombardier under the global partnership agreement and our collective strength will position us as a preferred solutions provider to our customers in the rolling stock business," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi.

Last month, Motherson Sumi outlined its strategy to diversify into sectors such as aerospace, defence and information technology, to cut its dependence on the automotive industry.

