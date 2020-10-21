Motherson acquires assets of Bombardier biz in Mexico

In 2019, it had acquired Bombardier’s rolling stock electrical component and systems business in the UK. “Our focus is always on adding value to our customers’ supply chain and catering to their requirements. This is another step forward in that direction. We are further strengthening the relationship with Bombardier under the global partnership agreement and our collective strength will position us as a preferred solutions provider to our customers in the rolling stock business," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi.