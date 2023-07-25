Motherson acquires German polymer parts maker Dr Schneider for €118 million2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:05 AM IST
The acquisition will expand Motherson's footprint in the interior polymers business with enhanced offerings in premium lighting panels and air vents
New Delhi: In its second international acquisition this month, auto parts maker Samwardhana Motherson International on Monday said it will take over German high-end polymer parts maker Dr Schneider's business at an enterprise value of €118 million. The acquisition will expand Motherson's footprint in the interior polymers business with enhanced offerings in premium lighting panels and air vents. The deal follows Motherson's acquisition of Honda's Yachiyo sunroof business earlier this month.
