New Delhi: In its second international acquisition this month, auto parts maker Samwardhana Motherson International on Monday said it will take over German high-end polymer parts maker Dr Schneider's business at an enterprise value of €118 million. The acquisition will expand Motherson's footprint in the interior polymers business with enhanced offerings in premium lighting panels and air vents. The deal follows Motherson's acquisition of Honda's Yachiyo sunroof business earlier this month.

The acquisition fits in with promoter Vivek Chaand Sehgal's strategy to chart growth via aggressive inorganic acquisition opportunities. The company has already acquired more than two dozen domestic and international businesses so far.

"The overall enterprise value of this transaction is approximately EUR 118.3 million subject to certain actualisation. This acquisition is done at the behest of our customers. The deal is expected to be closed by Q3 of FY23-24, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals", SAMIL said in a statement announcement the acqusition.

"Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) via its 100% subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) has entered into an agreement to acquire assets and shares of the Dr. Schneider Group entities from the insolvency administrator, Dr. Joachim Exner. Dr. Schneider Group is a manufacturer of high-end, innovative, and integrated electronic interior polymer components and systems, such as smart surfaces and lighting modules. The company is a technology leader in air-vents, decorative interior polymer components with illumination and has strong presence in premium vehicles. It employs approximately 4,500 people in 7 facilities across 5 countries (Germany, Spain, Poland, USA, China)", the company said in a statement.

According to Motherson, Dr Schneider reported revenues of nearly 472 million euros for calendar year 2022, and had filed for insolvency in September 2022 due to an unsuccessful operational and financial restructuring.

"Motherson is a leading Tier 1 supplier of polymer based interior modules and is working closely with automotive OEMs towards enhancing interior experience. There is a lot of synergies between Motherson and Dr. Schneider. Aesthetics and interior illumination are playing important role in the growing trend of premiumisation. With this acquisition, Motherson will also gain access to innovative electronic interior polymer components and can offer these innovations and technologies to other emerging countries and to medium segment customers by leveraging its existing global footprints and customer relationships", it said.

In the first week of July, Motherson had announced a partnership with Honda Motor and its agreement to acquire a majority stake in Yachiyo's four-wheeler (Y4W). The company specializes in sunroof systems and fuel tanks.