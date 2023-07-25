Motherson acquires German polymer parts maker Dr Schneider for €118 million

"Motherson is a leading Tier 1 supplier of polymer based interior modules and is working closely with automotive OEMs towards enhancing interior experience. There is a lot of synergies between Motherson and Dr. Schneider. Aesthetics and interior illumination are playing important role in the growing trend of premiumisation. With this acquisition, Motherson will also gain access to innovative electronic interior polymer components and can offer these innovations and technologies to other emerging countries and to medium segment customers by leveraging its existing global footprints and customer relationships", it said.

