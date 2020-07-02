Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd – India’s largest automotive component manufacturer – on Tuesday announced a new corporate structure, wherein the domestic wiring harness business will be demerged into a separate entity, which will be subsequently listed. As part of the new structure, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, the holding company, will be merged with the existing organization, which will include the rest of the automotive component businesses.

After the new organization structure receives approval from regulatory authorities, Motherson Sumi Systems will be renamed as Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

In a board meeting on Thursday, the directors approved the new structure which has been a long standing demand of Sumitomo Wiring Systems, the joint venture partner. The new company will be listed on the bourses and will mirror the existing shareholding pattern of Motherson Sumi Systems.

On the other hand, for every ten shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, fifty one shares of Motherson Sumi Systems would be allotted.

According to the company, both the transactions are likely to be completed by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.

“The simplification of the group structure has been a long-standing request from our shareholders and the proposed reorganization is a step in that direction. The transaction helps create strong business platforms under the Motherson umbrella which will enhance stakeholder value for the long term," said Vivek Chand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems.

This transaction will enable pursuance of independent strategic priorities for both the listed entities, while at the same time both will continue to enjoy the benefit of the parentage of the Motherson Group as well as its strategic partner Sumitomo Wiring Systems. The new structure also provides greater flexibility to raise capital (debt and equity) at respective entities basis their requirement, the company said in a statement issued.

“The demerger of the domestic wiring business will create the largest listed automotive wiring harness player in India with diversified and pan-India industrial footprint with strong customer relationships across OEMs which will have access to world class technology," the statement further mentioned.

“This transaction provides MSSL shareholders with the opportunity to participate in 100% value of SMRP BV and also brings all auto related businesses under listed entities, which aligns interest of all stakeholders. It demonstrates our commitment towards taking actions that meet expectations of our stakeholders," said Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director, Motherson Sumi Systems.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd announced a 68.40% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹135.66 crore for the quarter ending March 31, on account of the shutdown of the factories across the globe due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revenue during the quarter declined by 11.7% year-on-year to ₹15159.05 crore when compared to ₹17169.47 crore, in the year ago period.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated