Motherson Sumi expects non-auto business to contribute 25% to topline by 2025

New Delhi: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers, plans to generate a fourth of its revenues from non-automotive businesses in the next five years. The company aims to increase its topline to ₹36000 crore and a 40% return on capital employed during this period.

As part of its diversification plan, the Noida-based company is actively looking at acquisitions in the healthcare, aerospace, logistics and information technology space.

According to Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, vice-chairman, Motherson Sumi, acquisitions will form an important part of the company’s diversification strategy and dip in valuations of target companies due to the Covid-19 pandemic makes it more attractive for the firm.

“We will do acquisitions in the new sectors and will try to grow them. There are some sectors which we have spotted, are going through some tough times and we believe there will be some good opportunities and we are looking at them," he added.

To expand its operations in both automotive and other sectors, Motherson Sumi is also in talks with companies that are looking to shift their manufacturing bases in India and it intends to set up joint ventures, technical alliance or supply land and office spaces in the eco-park in the outskirts of Chennai.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government recently will also help the company rope in new partners.

“We can do joint manufacturing and if they want a technical assistance or joint venture then we can do that as well. We want to bring manufacturing to India since we do have a lot of strength in manufacturing. We have given presentation to trade agencies in different countries and have received good interest," added Sehgal.

In August, Motherson Sumi announced a new corporate structure, wherein the domestic wiring harness business will be demerged into a separate entity, which will be subsequently listed. As part of the new structure, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, the holding company, will be merged with the existing organization, which will include the rest of the automotive component businesses. After the new organization structure receives approval from regulatory authorities, Motherson Sumi Systems will be renamed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

According to Pankaj Mittal, chief executive officer, Motherson Sumi, the company’s existing businesses like automotive wire harness manufacturing will help it step into manufacturing in the aerospace sector.

In a presentation on its diversification strategy, the management has emphasised its plans to improve the operation performance and tap the debt market to fund new acquisitions but keep the debt-to-EBITDA at 2.5 times.

“If you look at our debt levels in the last quarter, then it has come down in absolute terms and net debt to EBITDA level, due to the improvement in our operating performance. Our capex cycle is also over and our debt levels will further go down. That gives us the headroom to avail of any opportunity (to raise funds for acquisition)," said G N Gauba, chief financial officer, Motherson.

Driven by a faster recovery in production of vehicles across the globe, Motherson Sumi reported a 2.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹387.9 crore in the September quarter, after posting an unprecedented loss of ₹1121.60 crore in the June quarter due to Covid-19 related lockdown.

“Our positive view is underpinned by strong management capabilities and expectations of a gradual pick-up in the underlying segments. Business situation continues to improve with growth in underlying segments and a healthy order-book," said analysts of Emkay Global in a note on Monday.

