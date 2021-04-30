Motherson Sumi group restructuring gets shareholders' nod

As part of the restructuring which was announced in July last year, after the demerger of DWH, group firm Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) is to be merged into Motherson Sumi Systems to consolidate 100% shareholding in Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRP BV) as well as to bring all auto component and allied businesses in SAMIL under MSSL.