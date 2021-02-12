Motherson Sumi reports robust recovery in December quarter as vehicle production

New Delhi: Driven by a faster recovery in production of vehicles across the globe, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd- one of India’ s leading automotive component manufacturers – posted a sharp rebound in net profit and revenues for the December quarter. The Noida based company reported its highest ever revenues during the quarter, indicating strong recovery in operations to pre- covid level.

Motherson’s consolidated net profit for the quarter increased by 272.68% year on year to ₹1268.31 crore as production operations in its factories across geographies, including India, registered pre-pandemic level of capacity utilisation. The company’s profit in the year ago period stood at ₹304.32 crore. The bottomline also improved substantially on a sequential basis from ₹474 crore in the September quarter.

The Noida based manufacturer, though swiftly returned to profitability, after reporting an unprecedented loss of ₹1121.60 crore in the June quarter, as sales of automobiles picked up gradually in India, Europe and other developed markets, due to easing of lockdown measures, across countries, which led to improvement in economic activity.

The revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 13.9% to ₹17,092.4 crore as vehicle production in India and other countries gathered momentum after unlocking of economies. Pointing towards a robust recovery in operations, the top-line jumped from ₹14,957.21 crore from the preceding quarter.

As a result of the robust growth in revenues and cost cutting initiatives, the operating profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also jumped by 55.9% y-o-y to 2041 crore. According to the company, most of its production facilities are running at over pre-covid level of capacity utilisation rate.

Vehicle manufacturing, especially passenger vehicles, in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships after robust recovery in retail sales.

“With the rollout of Covid vaccine in different parts of the world, we are optimistic that the demand and positive sentiments will improve in the upcoming quarters" said Vivek Chand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi.

Automakers and their suppliers have seen swift recovery in demand and financials during the December quarter, as retail sales of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles picked up in the rural and urban areas on the back of improved economic activity and shift in customer preference for personal mobility to avoid getting infected.

During the quarter Motherson announced its entry in the Turkey market with the acquisition of 75% stake in two Turkish automotive parts manufacturing companies, Plast Met Plastik Metal Sanayi lmalat ve Ticaret Anonim $irketi.(PM-Bursa) and Plast Met Kahp Sanayi lmalat ve Ticaret Anonim $irketi (PM-Istanbul).

