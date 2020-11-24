Motherson Sumi sees non-auto biz at 25% of revenue by 2025

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers, is looking at its non-automotive businesses to contribute one-fourth of its revenue in the next five years.

The Noida-based company is aiming to increase its top line to ₹36,000 crore, with a 40% return on capital employed (ROCE) during the period and is actively looking for acquisitions in healthcare, aerospace, logistics and information technology, to consolidate its diversification efforts.

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, vice-chairman, Motherson Sumi, said acquisitions will form an important part of its diversification strategy and a dip in valuations of target companies due to covid-19 makes it more attractive for Motherson.

“We will do acquisitions in the new sectors and will try to grow them. There are some sectors which we have spotted and are going through some tough times, and we believe there will be some good opportunities and we are looking at them," he added.

To expand its operations in all sectors, Motherson Sumi is also in talks with companies that are looking to shift their manufacturing bases in India and intends to set up joint ventures and technical alliances, besides supplying land and office spaces at the eco-park on the outskirts of Chennai.

The recently announced production-linked incentive scheme will also help the company rope in new partners. “We can do joint manufacturing and if they want a technical assistance or joint venture. We want to bring manufacturing to India since we do have a lot of strength in manufacturing. We have given presentation to trade agencies in different countries and have received good interest," added Sehgal.

In August, Motherson Sumi had announced a new corporate structure, wherein the domestic wiring harness business will be spun off into a separate entity, and be subsequently listed. As part of the new structure, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, the holding company, will be merged with the existing entity, and will include the automotive component businesses. After the new organization structure receives approval from regulatory authorities, Motherson Sumi Systems will be renamed as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

Pankaj Mittal, chief operating officer, Motherson Sumi, said the company’s existing businesses, including automotive wire harness manufacturing, will help it start manufacturing in sectors like aerospace. Some of its plants have already been modified to suit the needs of the new sector and is in the process of getting certified by regulators.

In a presentation on its diversification strategy, the management emphasized its plans to improve the operational performance and tap the debt market to fund new acquisitions, but keep the debt-to-Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio at 2.5 times.

“If you look at our debt levels in the last quarter, then it has come down in absolute terms and net debt to Ebitda level, due to the improvement in our operating performance. Our capex cycle is also over and our debt levels will further go down. That gives us the headroom to avail of any opportunity (to raise funds for acquisitions)," said G.N. Gauba, chief financial officer, Motherson.

Driven by faster recovery in production of vehicles across the globe, Motherson Sumi reported a 2.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹387.9 crore in the September quarter, after posting an unprecedented loss of ₹1,121.60 crore in the June quarter due to the covid-19-led lockdown.

“Our positive view is underpinned by strong management capabilities and expectations of a gradual pick-up in the underlying segments. Business situation continues to improve with growth in underlying segments and a healthy order book," analysts of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note on Monday.





