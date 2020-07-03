Motherson Sumi shares fall 9% after board okays reorganization plan

The auto components major has maintained that move to reorganize the company will simplify group structure and benefit shareholders. MSSL is working on a demerger of domestic wiring harness business from MSSL to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of MSSL. Subsequently it is to merge Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) into MSSL to consolidate 100% shareholding in Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRP BV) and to bring all auto component and allied businesses in SAMIL under MSSL.