Motherson Sumi to issue NCDs worth 3000 crore to tide over covid crisis

“The Committee of Directors (Fund Raising) of the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today September 8, 2020, has approved the issuance of Rated, Un-Secured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), with an aggregate amount up to ₹1500 crore which may be increased up to ₹3000 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.