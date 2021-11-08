Motherson Sumi to raise 1,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

“The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today (November 8, 2021), has approved the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to ₹1,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches to certain eligible investors permitted to invest in the NCDs under applicable laws," the company said in its filing.