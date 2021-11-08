Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Motherson Sumi to raise 1,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

Motherson Sumi to raise 1,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

Motherson Sumi will complete the fundraise in one or more tranches.
1 min read . 05:14 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Motherson Sumi will issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of 10 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to 1,000 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi is planning to raise 1,000 crore in total. The fundraise will be carried out through non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi is planning to raise 1,000 crore in total. The fundraise will be carried out through non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today (November 8, 2021), has approved the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of 10 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches to certain eligible investors permitted to invest in the NCDs under applicable laws," the company said in its filing.

“The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today (November 8, 2021), has approved the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of 10 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches to certain eligible investors permitted to invest in the NCDs under applicable laws," the company said in its filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Further details about the issue, including tenure, special rights, details of redemption, etc, will be decided by the delegated authorised persons or committee of directors, Motherson Sumi further added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex Ends 478 Points Higher; Titan, IOC and Bajaj Fin ...

India’s recovery engine emits mixed signals at states level

Delhivery’s road to a potential $1 billion IPO

Balanced advantage funds are winning hearts; should you ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!