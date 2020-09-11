Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to 2,130 cr due to huge demand

Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to ₹2,130 cr due to huge demand1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
The company on Friday announced the successful pricing of its 3 year-NCD issue. The original issue size was ₹1,500 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company on Friday announced the successful pricing of its 3 year-NCD issue. The original issue size was ₹1,500 crore
New Delhi: Specialised automotive component manufacturing company Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday announced the successful pricing of its maiden unsecured three-year non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue.
New Delhi: Specialised automotive component manufacturing company Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday announced the successful pricing of its maiden unsecured three-year non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue.
The original issue size was Rs. 1,500 crore, which was upsized to ₹2,130 crore (using greenshoe option) owing to overwhelming investor demand. Overall 24 investors, including 23 23 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), have invested in the NCDs.
The original issue size was Rs. 1,500 crore, which was upsized to ₹2,130 crore (using greenshoe option) owing to overwhelming investor demand. Overall 24 investors, including 23 23 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), have invested in the NCDs.
The coupon size is 6.65 per cent and the NCD issue was assigned a rating of AAA (negative) by India Ratings.
Motherson Sumi said the proceeds from NCDs will be used to pre-pay the debt which will help strengthen the balance sheet and reduce interest cost. This transaction further diversifies funding sources for the company by providing access to the deep domestic mutual funds and financial institutions market.
"We are delighted and thankful to the investors for their continued support in Motherson growth story. The strong response to the NCD issue showcases the trust of investors in the abilities and growth prospects of the company," said Director Laksh Vaaman Sehgal.
Motherson Sumi Systems is one of the world's leading specialised automotive component manufacturing companies for original equipment manufacturers. It was established in 1986 as a joint venture with Sumitomo Wiring Systems.
With a diverse global customer base of nearly all leading automobile manufacturers globally, the company has a presence in 41 countries across five continents.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated