Motilal Oswal Alternates launches ₹3,000 crore maiden private credit fund
Summary
The fund has a six-year tenure with a three-year deployment period and has attracted capital from family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals, along with institutional investors.
MUMBAI: Motilal Oswal Alternates has ventured into private credit through a ₹3,000 crore maiden fund, marking the group’s entry into the fast-growing asset class to back high-growth, profitable firms, a top executive at the company said on Thursday.
