BENGALURU: Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has launched its maiden commercial real estate fund and plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore, top company executives said.
The fund, named India Assets Excellence Fund - 1, has a target of ₹1,500 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore. It will focus on early-stage investments and partner with property developers through equity joint ventures in Grade A office developments across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Pune and Chennai.