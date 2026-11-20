BENGALURU: Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has launched its maiden commercial real estate fund and plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore, top company executives said.
BENGALURU: Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has launched its maiden commercial real estate fund and plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore, top company executives said.
The fund, named India Assets Excellence Fund - 1, has a target of ₹1,500 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore. It will focus on early-stage investments and partner with property developers through equity joint ventures in Grade A office developments across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Pune and Chennai.
The fund, named India Assets Excellence Fund - 1, has a target of ₹1,500 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore. It will focus on early-stage investments and partner with property developers through equity joint ventures in Grade A office developments across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Pune and Chennai.
The fund is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a Category II alternative investment fund and has a tenure of eight years. The sponsor Motilal Oswal Group will commit ₹200 crore towards the fund.
This is Motilal Oswal Alternates' seventh real estate fund – the first six were predominantly residential funds.
“The fundamentals of Indian office real estate have rarely been stronger and demand continues to outpace new supply,” Saurabh Rathi, managing director and co-head, real estate funds, Motilal Oswal Alternates, told Mint. “Equity capital at the early land-buying stage remains scarce even though there are a lot of capital limited Grade A assets. Through this fund, we want to provide patient capital solutions, targeting a composite portfolio at 21-22% IRR (internal rate of return).”
The new fund will invest in 8-10 projects, some as large as 1 million-1.5 million square feet, depending on the location. Once completed, the capital value of the asset would be ₹2,000 crore-2,500 crore.
The fund will either partner with developers and provide seed capital at the land-buying stage or invest when land and project approvals are in place. Either way, once the project is constructed, leased and stabilized, the fund will look to exit in 5-5.5 years by selling it to a real estate investment trust (Reit) or other institutional investors.
Office space demand
Motilal Oswal Alternates expects to achieve the first close of the fund by year-end and complete fundraising within 12 months of launch. The fund comes as demand for quality office space in India continues to outpace new supply.
Leasing momentum continues to be good, driven by global capability centres and flexible workspace operators, among others.
Despite strong fundamentals, institutional capital in office real estate remains concentrated in completed, income-producing assets. Early-stage development, before a project is built and leased, has limited access to institutional equity, which Motilal Oswal’s new office fund aims to address.
Anand Lakhotia, managing director and co-head, real estate funds, Motilal Oswal Alternates, said this is an opportune moment for a dedicated commercial real estate fund.
“The sector is one of the most compelling investment themes in Indian real assets today, and one that global capital has so far dominated. With this fund, we are opening Grade A office development to domestic capital, and intend to play a pivotal role in that shift," Lakhotia said.
Motilal Oswal Alternates manages cumulative assets of over ₹30,000 crore across real estate, private equity and private credit. Its real estate platform has funded over ₹11,000 crore in projects since 2009.
Private equity investment in Indian real estate declined 31% year-on-year to $1.66 billion in the January-September period of 2026 even as the number of transactions increased from 24 to 31, according to property advisory Knight Frank India.
Foreign participation declined and domestic investors accounted for 85% of the investment during the nine months, compared with 25% last year, reversing the historical dominance of foreign capital.
Offices remained the largest asset class, with investors increasingly favouring completed assets.