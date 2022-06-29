Motilal Oswal AMC launches ‘ethics’ focused PMS strategy

Motilal Oswal AMC launches ‘ethics’ focused PMS strategy1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- The strategy selects businesses with low debt ratios as interest-bearing transactions are limited under the ethical business guidelines, Motilal Oswal AMC said
Motilal Oswal AMC has announced the launch of an ‘ethics’ focused PMS strategy ‘Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy’.
Ethical investment follows the risk-sharing principle that protects parties and in turn society, from questionable social and financial practices, the company said in a release. The strategy selects businesses with low debt ratios as interest-bearing transactions are limited under the ethical business guidelines.
According to the AMC, this strategy draws multiple parallels with ESG or environmental, social, and governance investing due to its foundation of promoting social responsibility and value creation with an additional layer of balance sheet screening and low leverage.
Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy takes investments from ₹50 lakhs onwards as per PMS regulatory guidelines.
Vaibhav Agrawal, portfolio manager, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “Motilal Oswal AMC is the only fund house in India with a documented investment process of QGLP (quality, growth, longevity, reasonable price). In order to further bring financial inclusivity in India, funds with new investment concepts need to be launched in the country. As a pioneer in the industry, we aim to institutionalize the concept of ethical investing in the country and thus, launched the Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy."
Companies that indulge in the business of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, gold and silver trading, banking and financials, pork/non-veg related businesses, advertising/media & entertainment/pornography are excluded, Agrawal added. “These industries may not fall within the parameters of ethical investing for some communities and would not be appropriate investments for observant community investors," he said.