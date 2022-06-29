Motilal Oswal AMC launches ‘ethics’ focused PMS strategy

Vaibhav Agrawal, portfolio manager, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “Motilal Oswal AMC is the only fund house in India with a documented investment process of QGLP (quality, growth, longevity, reasonable price). In order to further bring financial inclusivity in India, funds with new investment concepts need to be launched in the country. As a pioneer in the industry, we aim to institutionalize the concept of ethical investing in the country and thus, launched the Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy."