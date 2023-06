Motilal Oswal Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sukesh Bhowal as the chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited.

Sukesh Bhowal has been appointed as CEO with effect from 14 June,2023, said Motilal Oswal in its statement.

As CEO, he will work closely with Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO, MOFSL, to further expand and enhance the operations of Motilal Oswal Home Finance.

Sukesh Bhowal has an experience of over 27 years in business management, sales & distribution, retail lending, mortgage lending, real estate lending and retail banking.

Prior to joining MOHFL, he was associated with DCB Bank, where he headed the Mortgages, Micro-Mortgages, Construction Finance and Gold Loans segments and was responsible for starting and scaling up these businesses.

He was also associated with HDB Financial Services, Citibank and HSBC. He did his Bachelor of Technology from IIT Bombay and a PGDM in Finance & Marketing from IIM Lucknow.

Further, Motilal Oswal also appointed Shobhit Doru as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rajesh Maiya as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Priyanka Shrivastav as Head- Human Resource Officer over the last two months.

Shobhit Doru was associated with Bajaj Finserv, where he was Head- Risk of the SME Business vertical. In his previous stints, he was also associated with Bajaj Housing Finance, Standard Chartered Bank and IDBI Bank.

Rajesh Maiya was associated with Aavas Financiers, where he was National Sales Manager and was responsible for developing and managing Home loan and LAP business. He was also associated with ICICI Bank in his previous stint. Rajesh has done PGDM from Mangalore University.

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sukesh as our new Chief Executive Officer of the Home Finance business. Further, the addition of Shobhit, Rajesh & Priyanka will strengthen our Home finance business. The new team and Sukesh, with their extensive knowledge and proven experience, make an invaluable addition to the Company as we pursue our ambitious goals of further expanding and enhancing our home finance operations."