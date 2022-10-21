Motilal Oswal invests ₹260 crore in Urbanrise - Alliance Group1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 06:20 PM IST
Chennai-headquartered Urbanrise/Alliance Group is a real estate developer with a presence in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Financial institution Motilal Oswal has invested ₹260 crore ($31.4 million) in real-estate developer Urbanrise - Alliance Group for the company’s three major upcoming projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.