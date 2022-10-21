Financial institution Motilal Oswal has invested ₹260 crore ($31.4 million) in real-estate developer Urbanrise - Alliance Group for the company’s three major upcoming projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The projects will cover a total saleable area of 6.2 million sq.ft. and are expected to generate a revenue of ₹4,600 crore. These include a villa project on Kanakapura Road, and a high-rise apartment project in Whitefield in Bengaluru and another apartment project in Nizampet, Hyderabad.

Motilal Oswal’s funding of Urbanrise/Alliance project is “testimony to the financial discipline and stability that the organisation has always displayed," Urbanrise said in a statement.

“We continue to remain bullish on the mid-income housing segment in India. We hope that this investment forms a foundation of a long-standing partnership with Alliance Group," said Sharad Mittal, executive director and chief executive officer of Real Estate Funds, Motilal Oswal Alternates.

Chennai-headquartered Urbanrise/Alliance Group is a real estate developer with a presence in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“We are pleased to announce that Motilal Oswal has funded three of our projects in one tranche. This has been possible due to our track record of promptly repaying every single of our loans taken over the last 18 years and even prepaying loans ahead of the loan tenure," said Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise and Alliance Group.

The company has delivered over 7,500 homes. The organisation has over 54 million sq.ft. of projects under development at various stages. It has a real estate portfolio of ₹33,000 crores.