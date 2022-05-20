Motilal Oswal PE Fund to invest 194 cr in Pathkind

MOPE is a unit of financial services group Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Pathkind, which was founded in 2016, said it offers a portfolio of more than 4,000 tests across biochemistry, hematology, serology, histopathology, and molecular biology, among others. “We believe that the diagnostics industry in India is poised to grow to $30 billion over 8-10 years, driven primarily by increasing penetration and shift towards organized diagnostics chains," said Vishal Tulsyan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of MOPE. “Pathkind, with its focus on providing quality testing, widespread network, extensive doctor coverage, strong management team and parentage and with our investment, is well poised to be a leading diagnostics franchise in India," he said.

