Motilal Oswal Private Equity invests $25 mn in Fincare Small Finance Bank

“Over the past decade microfinance has established itself as an asset class with potential for high growth and profitability. Based on our assessment, a Small Finance Bank is the best platform to capitalise on this opportunity. Fincare has established itself as a pioneer in this space with its focused approach towards efficient last mile distribution of financial products and services. The enormous white space available for retail banking in India combined with the strong execution capabilities of the Fincare management team makes this partnership quite exciting for us," said Vishal Tulsyan, managing director and CEO of MOPE.