Motilal Oswal Private Equity launches 4,000 crore fund

MOPE raised its third and latest ₹2,300 crore fund in 2018. This fund is already 90% committed across nine investments. Molbio Diagnostics, which the fund invested in at the beginning of 2020, is the country’s largest molecular diagnostics platform and has been at the forefront of Covid testing in India, since the onset of the pandemic. MOPE also invested in Bengaluru-based KreditBee, one of the largest players in the personal loan segment, marking its debut investment in the fintech space.

