Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management on Wednesday announced that it has elevated Ashish Shanker as managing director from deputy managing director. A veteran in the financial services industry, Shanker joined Motilal Oswal Wealth Management as head – investments in 2012. He has played a key role in building the investment, research and advisory platform and creating the proprietary 4C fund manager framework. Shanker has also been instrumental in publication of 'Alpha Strategist' over the last one decade.

On his new role, Shanker said, "This is a business I have been very passionate about and I believe the size of the opportunity is huge. Hence I am extremely excited to scale this business to its rightful size. I look forward to creating value for the organization and our esteemed clients by working relentlessly with passion and commitment."

Commenting on Shanker's elevation as managing director, Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “We are delighted to have Ashish as the leader at the helm of our wealth management business and wish him the very best in scaling the AUM of MOPWM to ₹1 lakh crore for the next 5 years. This is a continuation of our tradition to provide long growth pathways to our homegrown talent, and we wish to continue to pursue this path in the coming years."

The wealth management platform also promoted Mihir Kothari as associate director – sales. Kothari has been with the Motilal Oswal Group for 23 years. He joined the company as an equity advisor servicing HNIs in 1997. Since then, he has managed various segments of the retail broking business. In 2007, he moved to the institutional equities business and started servicing the emerging private insurance companies. He took the role of head - global sales in the IE business in 2019.

"The pandemic has influenced the investment behaviour of the ultra HNIs in the country. The role of wealth advisors has become even more prominent in the current times of adversity. My new role will enable me to provide prudent advisory and solutions which will help not only in wealth creation but also in wealth preservation for our clients," Kothari commented.

"We are happy to announce that Mihir will now be joining the Leadership Team of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management as Associate Director – Sales. He will be responsible for leading the Senior Relationship Managers’ team and will also add value to the overall business strategy," Motilal Oswal said. Kothari will be reporting to Shanker in his new role.

