Motilal Oswal Wealth Management elevates Ashish Shanker as its new MD

Commenting on Shanker's elevation as managing director, Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “We are delighted to have Ashish as the leader at the helm of our wealth management business and wish him the very best in scaling the AUM of MOPWM to ₹1 lakh crore for the next 5 years. This is a continuation of our tradition to provide long growth pathways to our homegrown talent, and we wish to continue to pursue this path in the coming years."