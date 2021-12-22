Motilal Oswal Real Estate to commit 1,000 crore in 2021-22

“As we emerged out of the first covid-led lockdown in Q2 last year, we saw housing sales pick up due to a mix of factors like increasing affordability, multi-decade low mortgage rates and the increased emotional value placed on home ownership during the pandemic. We believe that the fundamental factors combined with government initiatives will drive housing demand even higher in the near future. We also believe that the liquidity scenario will improve going forward and the realty sector will receive the much-needed funding," Mittal added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}