Motilal Oswal sees 31% upside in Zomato ahead of Q4 results

“Higher penetration and usage of Zomato should drive 13% CAGR in MTU over FY23-25, resulting in a 23% CAGR for the vertical during FY23-25 despite high-teens growth in FY24E amid near-term weakness. Revenue from Hyperpure (36% CAGR between FY23-25E) and Blinkit (27% CAGR between FY23-25E, adjusted for full FY23) is also likely to remain strong for the next few years as the company expands its operations," it said.

