Motilal Oswal to consider share buyback, sees record operating profit in Q4

"All of our businesses have delivered strong & sustainable performance in Q4FY22 & FY22. This was 2" consecutive year of highest ever performance in terms of Revenue, Profit and AUM. Our retail broking business which is our cash cow business has achieved new highs on various parameters and benefitting from market expansion and industry consolidation. Our Institutional Broking business has been ranked 1 local brokerage house consecutively for 2nd year in Asiamoney poll 2021," said Motilal Oswal MD & CEO.