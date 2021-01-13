Motilal Oswal to raise 800 crore real estate fund

BENGALURU: Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), the real estate private equity arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, plans to raise up to ₹800 crore with its fifth real estate fund ‘India Realty Excellence Fund V (IREF V)’.

While the earlier three funds had focused on early-stage real estate deals, IREF V will offer construction finance in projects that have all approvals, the company said. The new fund plans to deploy capital in mid-income or affordable residential projects across seven cities -Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. It will also selectively invest in commercial office projects.

IREF V will focus on structured debt investments and do 12-15 transactions of ₹60-80 crore each. It has been set up as an alternate investment fund (AIF Category II), registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and is expected to achieve its first close by March and conclude the fund-raising in the next six-nine months.

Sharad Mittal, director and CEO, MORE, said the last few years have been challenging for the sector due to the impact of regulatory reforms and the liquidity crisis created by IL&FS, starting September, 2018.

“With NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) putting brakes on new lending and banks becoming selective, there has been a huge gap in construction finance available in the sector over the last two years," Mittal said.

Mittal added that recent months have seen a strong recovery in demand fuelled by multi-decade low mortgage rates, stagnant prices reducing demand-supply gap in inventory, “…These factors will lead to a resurgence in residential demand over the next few years. We believe that this is an opportune time to launch our next fund which will focus on construction finance and post-approval funding."

MORE till date has invested in the real estate sector through four funds and has cumulative assets under management (AUM) of over ₹3,700 crore spread across IREF ( ₹200 crore), IREF II ( ₹500 crore), IREF III ( ₹1030 crore), IREF IV ( ₹1150 crore) and balance investments under non-convertible debentures and portfolio management services.

“In our earlier funds, our investment strategy has been to partner with established developers in early-tage investments through structured debt in mid-income projects. We have focused more on IT cities and largely stayed out of Mumbai and Delhi NCR due to the high leverage in these cities. This strategy has worked well for us over the last few years. In our upcoming fund however, the focus will be to provide construction finance in post approval projects," Mittal added.

