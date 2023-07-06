New Delhi: Smartphone brand Motorola has signed actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. The company said she has been brought on board to announce its ‘Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’ and ‘Razr 40’ products. Sanon will be seen in two television commercials.

The company had launched the first Razr phones in the early 2000. It said it has now brought back the foldable smartphone to market just a few years ago.

The first campaign showcases her teaming up with the brand to show off her flip side while exploring the many possibilities of the phones.

In the second television commercial Sanon is seen as a commuter who casts a spell on all the others going through their mundane lives in a metro.

Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing for Asia Pacific for Motorola Mobility, said , “We are targeting exponential growth in the Indian market, and were looking to partner with an ally, who represented our brand in its true spirit. Her personality, diversity and innovation with her roles, relatability and strong connect with the youth, plus the challenger mindset made her the ideal choice to represent our brand." Chinese firm Lenovo Group Limited owns Motorola.

Sanon said, “I am excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to creating exciting experiences with the brand."

Smartphone growth has slowed down in India. According to data from International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the India smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments (the lowest since 2019), and saw a decline of 10% year-over-year, despite multiple price discounts and channel schemes, high inventory levels after Diwali restricted new shipments.

This, the body said, could be because of dwindling consumer demand as high inflation remained a challenge throughout the year despite the improved supply situation. The ASP (average selling price) hit a record $224, rising 18% YoY in 2022.

The market share of entry-level segment (sub-$150) shrank to 46%, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth.