Motorola signs Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador for Razr phones1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Sanon has been brought on board to announce its Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 products, and will be seen in two television commercials.
New Delhi: Smartphone brand Motorola has signed actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. The company said she has been brought on board to announce its ‘Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’ and ‘Razr 40’ products. Sanon will be seen in two television commercials.
