New Delhi: Motorola plans to ramp up investments and bolster its marketing strategies in India over the next one to three years, as it aims to become one of the top three global players, said Sergio Buniac, president of Motorola Mobility and senior vice president of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, the parent of Motorola.

In his first visit to India since being appointed global head in 2018, Buniac revealed ambitious plans to make the company one of the top three smartphone players in the country. In an exclusive interview with Mint, Buniac said that Motorola aims to double its volumes in India this year and quadruple by 2026, and also aggressively expand its offline presence.

“One of the things we aim is to become a top three player globally. That means is we need to become one of the top three brands in India, there’s no way to achieve these results without succeeding here. It means we need to double our volume globally in the next three years, but in India we need to grow faster, so we need to double this year, and we need to grow 4X in the next three years," he said.

The company's strategy includes a significant boost to its local manufacturing capacity. Motorola will produce all phones for the Indian market domestically via a partnership with Padget Electronics. Buniac also said that India will serve as an export hub for Motorola to the US, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Simultaneously, Motorola is investing heavily in R&D in several countries, including India, where it is establishing its second camera lab outside the US in Bengaluru. This move underscores the company's commitment to deliver devices that operate across all 5G bands, with prices ranging from ₹6,999 to ₹82,999, inclusive of its flagship foldable smartphone launched on Monday.

Buniac said that the company will expand its distribution to the offlline market besides focusing on online where it has been present for past several years.

“We’ll double our investment in marketing and retail, for example, we will be available in more than 3000 stores over the next one year, and 5,000 in 15 months," he said.

Buniac stressed Motorola's plan to focus on consistent market share growth and strengthening position in the face of competition. Chinese smartphone makers currently dominate the Indian market, holding almost 70% share. Meanwhile, the premium segment, priced from ₹30,000 and above, is primarily ruled by Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Prashanth Mani, executive director, Asia Pacific, Motorola, said that the India business had doubled over last year, even as the overall smartphone market declined.

“We've seen our sales double compared to last year calendar year, in the online space. This year calendar we are doubled in terms of in terms of sell-out. And in terms of sell-ins, we’ve seen a 57% of the same calendar year, at a premium to the market which means a 43% growth for us, since the industry declined," he said.