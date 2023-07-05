Motorola to double volumes in India this year, quadruple by 2026, says Sergio Buniac2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 11:42 AM IST
The company's strategy includes a significant boost to its local manufacturing capacity. Motorola will produce all phones for the Indian market domestically via a partnership with Padget Electronics. India will serve as an export hub for Motorola to the US, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
New Delhi: Motorola plans to ramp up investments and bolster its marketing strategies in India over the next one to three years, as it aims to become one of the top three global players, said Sergio Buniac, president of Motorola Mobility and senior vice president of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, the parent of Motorola.
