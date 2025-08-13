Eli Lilly launches Mounjaro pen in India as obesity drug race heats up

MUMBAI: Eli Lilly has stepped up its fight with Novo Nordisk in India’s fast-growing anti-obesity market, launching a prefilled pen version of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro at the same price as its injectable vials. The KwikPen, available in six dosage strengths, follows the March launch of Mounjaro in injectable vials, giving Lilly an early-mover advantage in India.

Mounjaro KwikPen is a multi-dose, single-patient-use device, with each pen containing four fixed doses administered once a week. Dosage strengths range from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, with monthly pricing starting at ₹14,000 for the 2.5 mg dose and going up to ₹27,500 for the 15 mg dose, Lilly said in a release on Wednesday.

“The launch of Mounjaro KwikPen marks a step forward in the care of type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering a more convenient approach to medication administration." Winselow Tucker, president and general manager, Lilly India, said in a release. “We believe this innovation will support healthcare professionals in delivering more personalized and effective treatment plans, helping to improve outcomes and advance the quality of care for people living with these serious diseases.”

The drugmaker’s move comes as competitor Novo Nordisk, which launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy as an injectable pen in June 2025, is close on its heels.

Lilly vs Novo: A battle for market share India has become a key battleground for Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, mirroring their global competition in anti-obesity drugs. Both companies are racing to capture a lucrative market before generics enter.

Globally, Novo Nordisk’s obesity-focused sales grew from under $2-3 billion in 2020 to about $10 billion in 2024. In 2024, Wegovy sales reached $8 billion, while Ozempic, its other Semaglutide product, brought in $17 billion. Lilly’s Mounjaro recorded $11.5 billion in global sales in 2024, an increase of 124% from the previous year.

In India, Mounjaro has generated close to ₹100 crore in sales until July 2025, according to pharma intelligence platform Pharmarack.

Novo Nordisk, which launched the oral Semaglutide brand Rybelsus in 2022, has reported overall Semaglutide sales of over ₹421 crore as of July 2025. After Mounjaro’s March launch, sales of Rybelsus were hit, but Novo Nordisk in on a recovery path with its injectable. Since its launch in June, Wegovy has recorded sales ₹10 crore until the end of July.

Both Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) and Wegovy (Semaglutide) are GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, which mimic the hormone regulating blood sugar and appetite and are indicated for type-2 diabetes and chronic weight management. Tirzepatide is also a GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) agonist, making it the first and only dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist.

India’s weight-loss market is projected to grow rapidly, with over 254 million people living with obesity and more than 100 million adults with diabetes. The market was estimated at $25 billion in 2024 and could double by 2033, according to Nuvama research.

The two companies face a narrow window to secure market share before generic competitors enter.

Semaglutide’s patent protection is expected to expire in March 2026, and leading Indian pharmaceutical companies including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Cipla are reportedly preparing lower-cost versions.