Mountain Dew launches campaign with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu

Mountain Dew launches campaign with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Roll-out of the star-studded advertisements add to PepsiCo’s growing list of summer campaigns that it has launched lately
New Delhi: PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew on Friday released two new films with its brand ambassadors, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as the onset of summer prompts beverage companies to amplify their marketing campaigns.
The new Mountain Dew commercials will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
Roll-out of the star-studded advertisements add to PepsiCo’s growing list of summer campaigns that it has launched lately. The company recently launched a campaign for its energy drink brand Sting featuring Akshay Kumar; it signed up Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador for 7UP. In January, it on-boarded Kannada superstar Yash as its brand ambassador for its flagship brand Pepsi.
Companies are betting on a severe and long summer to help drive demand for cold foods and beverages.
The newly released films showcase Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu gearing up to perform a freefall stunt in a cargo plane. “As their crew points at the risk quotient of the stunt, we see a seemingly worried Hrithik and Mahesh as they evaluate the choice in front of them. A resolute look crosses their face as they take a sip of Mountain Dew and takes the challenge head-on and emerges victorious," the company said.
“With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign," said Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India
The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious, said Sainath Saraban, Creative Head and Co-Founder, Studio Simple.