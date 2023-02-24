Mountain Dew launches campaign with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu

“With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign," said Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}