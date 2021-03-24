Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Move over Huawei, Xiaomi is China’s new smartphone king

Move over Huawei, Xiaomi is China’s new smartphone king

File Photo: Xiaomi’s resurgence marks a comeback for the Beijing company
4 min read . 10:37 PM IST Dan Strumpf, The Wall Street Journal

Gadget maker’s global fortunes revive as tech giant stumbles under a string of blows from the US

HONG KONG—The swift decline in Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business under the weight of U.S. sanctions has left an opening in the market. A different Chinese technology giant is filling the void.

Xiaomi Corp. is the new Chinese smartphone king. Consumers from India to France are snapping up its devices as Huawei sheds customers. Xiaomi was the third-largest smartphone seller in the world toward the end of last year, behind Apple Inc. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.

