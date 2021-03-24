Move over Huawei, Xiaomi is China’s new smartphone king
Gadget maker’s global fortunes revive as tech giant stumbles under a string of blows from the US
HONG KONG—The swift decline in Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business under the weight of U.S. sanctions has left an opening in the market. A different Chinese technology giant is filling the void.
Xiaomi Corp. is the new Chinese smartphone king. Consumers from India to France are snapping up its devices as Huawei sheds customers. Xiaomi was the third-largest smartphone seller in the world toward the end of last year, behind Apple Inc. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.
