‘Move to recognize esports will give global exposure’

NEW DELHI :The government recognizing esports as an official sport will open up possibilities of recognition and respect Indian gamers deserve and will give them global exposure, said Vlad Marinescu, president of the International Esports Federation (IESF). The South Korea-based organization aims to have esports recognized as a legitimate sport globally. This move will give esports equal recognition and respect as other sports while providing players with rewards and global exposure for India, he said. The federation has recently tied with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and banker and entrepreneur Ravneet Gill-owned Big Bang Media Ventures to launch the inaugural Asia Open Esports Championship (Asia Open) starting January.
Marinescu referred to this announcement earlier this week when the government amended its rules governing esports and directed both the ministry of electronics and information technology and the sports ministry to include it under multi-sports events.
While the two did not allude to how much investment has gone into the tournament, Marinescu said the idea initially would be to create a positive value and affect change.
“India is the world’s second-largest esports market. It is central to the future of esports. The target of the first season may not be profitability but to get in more interest from those who are participating as well as sponsors. The Fifa World Cup, for instance, wasn’t making any profit for the first 10 editions," he said. Following this, the IT ministry will be the nodal agency for online gaming-related matters, and the sports ministry will have to include it in its curriculum.
Gill of Big Bang Media Ventures said: “Gen-Z is a very experiential generation and gaming is a multi-cultural mega trend. The idea of doing the Asia Open was to bring some of these things to light and bring together gaming communities. We are delighted with the recent government announcement."
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.