MP minister asks Zomato to change 10-minute delivery plan; Here's why

MP minister asks Zomato to change 10-minute delivery plan; Here's why1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Zomato's plan of delivering food in 10 minutes is like playing with the lives of its employees (delivery partners), as well as, the lives of other people
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zomato's plan of delivering food in 10 minutes is like playing with the lives of its employees (delivery partners), as well as, the lives of other people
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that Zomato's new feature promising 10-minute food delivery is akin to jeoparadising the life of delivery persons and people on roads.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that Zomato's new feature promising 10-minute food delivery is akin to jeoparadising the life of delivery persons and people on roads.
Mishra said Zomato will not be allowed to violate traffic rules and the company will be held responsible for the violation of traffic rules and accidents that occur during the instant delivery process.
Mishra said Zomato will not be allowed to violate traffic rules and the company will be held responsible for the violation of traffic rules and accidents that occur during the instant delivery process.
"Zomato's plan of delivering food in 10 minutes is like playing with the lives of its employees (delivery partners), as well as, the lives of other people. Let alone Zomato, no one will be allowed to violate traffic rules in Madhya Pradesh. I am exhorting Zomato to change these plans," Mishra said.
Mishra said that a delivery executive can reach the destination within 10 minutes only by "driving rashly and dangerously".
"The company will be responsible for any mishap and rules' violation," the home minister added.
This week, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced the company's plans to start a pilot of 'Zomato Instant' with four stations in Gurugram from April. It will use dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics to ensure the food is sterile, fresh, and hot when it is picked up by a delivery partner, Goyal added.
The need to pilot the 10-miute model was driven by the conviction that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow and could soon become “obsolete", he said.
The online food delivery platform on Tuesday clarified that there are no penalties for late deliveries and no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries. The 10-minute delivery will be for specific nearby locations, the popular and standardised menu only, Goyal had said in a series of tweets.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!