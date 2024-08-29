Industry conclave: The Madhya Pradesh government on attracted a total investment of ₹ 8,000 crore at Industry Conclave. The total investment includes ₹ 3,500 crore from Adani group

The Madhya Pradesh government's regional industry conclave on Wednesday attracted investment proposals totalling ₹8,000 crore across various sectors, including ₹3,500 crore by Adani Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Reliance is planning to invest in renewable gas and compressed biogas projects in the state.

Addressing the conclave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlined the government's vision and initiatives to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development in the state.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. At the same time, we are moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world".

The event here attracted investments from large industries totalling ₹8,000 crore across various sectors, with expected employment generation of 35,000 and over 2,500 MSMEs expressed intent to invest ₹5,000 crore, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chief minister also informed that Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) will open four new industrial parks under its Gwalior Regional Office.

Industrial Parks will be established at Mohna in the Gwalior district in an area of 210 hectares, Gurawal in the Shivpuri district in 30.64 hectares, Chainpura in the Guna district in 334 hectares and Mavai in the Morena district in 210 hectares, he added.

He also assured that the government will endeavour to establish a world-class hospital with investment from the private sector in Gwalior. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Group on Wednesday announced setting up a 2 million tonne capacity cement grinding unit in Guna and a propellant production facility at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of ₹3,500 crore.

The announcement was made by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) MD Karan Adani at the Gwalior Regional Industry Conclave.

Additionally, a jacket production unit, operated by women, will be established as part of our women empowerment initiative, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Bio Energy's Vivek Taneja said Reliance is planning to invest in renewable gas and compressed biogas projects, which will initially generate 2,000 jobs in rural areas.

Addressing the conclave, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth-largest economy. With our collective efforts, India is poised to become the third-largest economy within the next five years and a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the state must play a pivotal role in this achievement.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, said, "Today marks a historic moment for Gwalior, a city known for its innovation and growth. By hosting the Regional Conclave in Gwalior, our Chief Minister has significantly empowered and renewed the resolve of its citizens". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scindia also demanded to establish a world-class hospital in Gwalior on vacant land in the city and also for developing it as a "Counter-Magnet City" of the National Capital Region (NCR) as envisioned by his late father and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia.